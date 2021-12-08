Lights fantastic- residents Spring into action for Christmas illuminations switch on

ACROSS the borough, towns and villages have lit up their communities as part of the Christmas celebrations.

But one group of residents in Lees have gone the extra mile this year to mark the festive period with a spectacular light show.

And if Blackpool has its Golden Mile then Spring Close has its glittering cul-de-sac after householders erected thousands of lights between their homes.

And just like the famous resort, Spring Close had its own switch on with four youngsters given the honour of cutting the ribbon as part of the celebrations.

Members of Uppermill Band, including horn player Gill Kirkby, whose mum, Doreen, lives in the Close, played a selection of carols.

Mulled wine and cakes ensured another seasonal touch to the event on December 5.

Anne Smith co-ordinated the dazzling array of lights with neighbour Nicci Wilson and was delighted with the result. “After last year, we wanted to make sure this Christmas was remembered for all the right reasons,” she said.

“It’s been a tough year, for some more than others, and we wanted to put a smile back on everyone’s faces.

“It’s a great community and everyone always pulls together. We all paid for our own lights and to see them all lit up was amazing.”

The Band later posted its own appreciation on social media saying: “Had the pleasure of playing on a local street in Lees while all residents turned on their Christmas lights.

“A magical evening we will never forget. The carrot cake was lovely!

