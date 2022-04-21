Linda’s jockey pipped is at the post for top award

HER depiction of a traditional Saddleworth Festival earned local artist Linda Edwards recognition at the prestigious 2022 Manchester Open Awards.

Now she and fellow artist Susan Aggarwal are preparing to host a joint ‘Colour and Light’ exhibition at Saddleworth Museum in Uppermill.

Linda, whose entry was The Jockey – portraying a Saddleworth Morris Man on a Rushcart – was one of 20 nominees shortlisted from 474 artists and 2,271 works of art.

The ceremony took place at the HOME Exhibition Centre in conjunction with the Castlefield Gallery.

Helen Wewiora, Director and Artistic Director of Castlefield Gallery, said: “Submissions for the 2022 exhibition evidence the wealth of artistic and creative talent in the city and city region.

“The finalists shortlisted for the Manchester Open Awards this year further demonstrate a high level of creative skills and artistic promise.”

Linda, who was heavily influenced by the great masters including Constable, Rembrandt, Brueghel, Salvador Dali and Salford born artist LS Lowry said: “It was great to see my painting of one of Saddleworth’s main traditions in a gallery in the city.”

Now she is looking forward to bringing her work to Saddleworth Museum for the new exhibition opening on Saturday, May 7 at 1pm.

“After finally emerging from lockdown, I wanted an uplifting array of work to display,” she explained. “While Susan and I have different styles, we complement each other.

“I have a more traditional style, whereas Susan is more contemporary. She also creates her designs on lamps, cushions and glass panels.”

The event will run through to June 5, 2022 and is open from 1pm-4pm daily.

• You can view Linda’s work at www.lindaedwardsart.com

