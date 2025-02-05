Listed Diggle cottage to gain new lease of life with holiday let approval

By Charlotte Hall, Local Democracy Reporting Service

A LISTED Diggle cottage that is currently ‘uninhabitable’ could soon receive a new lease of life by becoming a holiday let.

The three-storey Grade II building, which is more than 120-years-old, may soon be turned into accommodation for up to six people after receiving planning permission from Oldham Council.

That is despite an objection stating it ‘could potentially cause a dangerous situation.’

The developer, listed as Mr A Coldwell, says he hopes to ‘rescue’ the historic home – part of a ‘cluster of cottages’ known as Thurstons, which sit between Huddersfield Road and Ridge Lane.

Documents supporting the scheme say years of standing vacant has left the property in a ‘derelict state’, with a partially collapsed roof and water ingress affecting the property.

In a report, Caroline Tamworth Planning wrote: “The application building is vacant, and the fabric is deteriorating with a large section of the main roof having collapsed.

“The dwelling is uninhabitable in its current state, but the applicant is committed to making considerable financial investment to bring the building back into use and create an attractive holiday let unit.”

And as well as the change of use to a holiday let, Oldham Council has given the go ahead to internal and external alterations, with a replacement of the external door and windows, a new main roof, repairs to outbuilding, re-pointing of stonework and removal and installation of small sections of internal partition walls.

Listed building consent has also been granted.

Saddleworth Parish Council opposed the application, believing the change of use would result in the loss of a family dwelling.

And one public objection cited concerns over traffic issues parking may cause, stating: “This would obstruct the view, when exiting the adjacent driveway, of traffic coming down the road, round a sharp bend, sometimes at high speed.

“This could potentially cause a dangerous situation.”

Yet Oldham Council planning officer Sophie Leech said: “It is considered the new use would provide benefits for bringing the building back into viable use while also supporting local tourism.”

A report adds: “The proposed replacement of the entrance door and windows with new units are considered acceptable and do not alter the layout of the windows, therefore preserving them.

“The replacement windows and door will not lead to an adverse impact on any of the original internal or external features of the building and the removal of UPVC windows with timber frames will provide a significant benefit to the building in terms of re-instating traditional character.

“The re-roof and other renovation works will better reveal with historic fabric of the building which will benefit the overall significance of the building.

“The benefits of the proposal will ensure the listed building is repaired appropriately to ensure its positive and viable use in the future.”

