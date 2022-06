STREET Scene Greenfield are holding a village litter pick on Saturday, June 25.

All community conscious volunteers are welcome to attend. Meet at Boarshurst Band Club on Greenbridge Lane at 10am.

Equipment will be provided, including pickers and bin bags.

The event lasts two hours but any amount of time spared will be gratefully accepted.

Refreshments will be available afterwards.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print