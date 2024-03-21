Little Blue Boat returns to Saddleworth canal with popular rides

TAKE A trip down Saddleworth’s gentle waterways as the Little Blue Boat returns with its popular canal rides.

The boat is owned and maintained by the Huddersfield Canal Society and crewed entirely by volunteers, who relaunched its popular trips last summer.

Guests of all ages can enjoy a ride this Easter and beyond as it will be in operation throughout the Easter Weekend (Friday to Monday) and then every weekend until the end of October.

Catch the Little Blue Boat by Uppermill Museum and enjoy a ride up the canal past the park and turning to return just before Lock 26W.

Trips run about every 20 minutes, with a maximum of 12 passengers.

There is no fixed fare, but donations are welcomed to help the volunteers keep the popular initiative running.

