Live Abba tribute to bring family fun to Delph

WE’VE all sung and danced the night away to Abba before, right?

If you’re a seasoned ‘Dancing Queen’ or inspired to become a ‘Super Trouper’, there’s a chance to enjoy listening to some of the band’s classic songs in Saddleworth in February.

The Abberettes are a tribute duo who have wowed audiences all over the world, where the original Swedish pop group have been widely successful.

The sound-a-like Agnetha and Frida were a huge hit at last year’s ‘Party in the Park’ in Delph and they will soon be back in town at Millgate Arts Centre, along with special guest artists Act One.

The Abberettes promise the show will be “very family friendly” and have a “contemporary feel” with “nostalgic harmonies” as they perform all the Abba hits and lots of party music, including numerous costumes and plenty of fun.

There will be not one but two performances on Saturday, February 24 – an afternoon show at 3pm and an evening show at 7pm.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £10 for concessions (under 18s) plus a booking fee. They can be booked at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/millgateartscentre/abberettes/e-pgzllg

