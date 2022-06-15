Local building firm comes to centre’s rescue

THE historic Boarshurst Centre has re-opened and shown off its brand new kitchen refurbishment thanks to the help of a local building firm.

The centre, located in the hamlet of Boarshurst on the outskirts of Greenfield, is run by the Saddleworth Outdoor Pursuits Association (SOPA) as a dormitory style youth hostel for groups wanting to undertake outdoor activities in the area.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, it was forced to close and cancel bookings, with no income coming in.

Government support kept the centre going and last summer finally saw groups returning and there was light at the end of a very dark tunnel.

However, during a routine inspection, signs of damp were noticeable in the kitchen and a closer look found all of the floor joists in the kitchen had rotted and rainwater water was coming in under the floor, causing major structural problems.

Jon Cousins, Director of Rivergate Developments Ltd in Mossley, came to SOPA’s rescue and offered to help as his family had stayed at the centre many years ago and shared happy memories there.

Over a period of weeks Jon and his team repaired the floor and solved the damp problem free of labour costs, fitting in repairing the centre around their busy building business.

SOPA is eternally grateful to Jon and his team as without his help and support the centre would not be open and its future uncertain.

Now it boasts a newly refurbished room and reinstated kitchen, ready for use by the various groups staying at the centre in the coming months, including students from Sheffield University, Uppermill Scouts, church youth groups and even a youth rugby team from Norway.

The Boarshurst Centre was built in 1810 as a school and after it closed in 1910 it became a Sunday School and Boys Brigade and also home to the Boarshurst Brass Band.

SOPA is a charity organisation that took over the building in 1969. Generations of scouts, cubs and brownies have stayed in the centre as well as regular adult walking groups. In more recent times the centre has been used by University students, post-pandemic meet-ups, families and church groups.

SOPA is entirely run by a small group of like-minded volunteers who wish to see the Boarshurst Centre continue for future generations to enjoy.

They are always looking or new members who want to contribute to the future of the centre. To find out more, get in touch by email: theboarshurstcentre@gmail.com

Find out more about the centre online: www.boarshurstcentre.org/

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

