Local business turns pink again to show support for charity

STAFF at a local business have shown their support for the UK’s largest breast cancer charity for the eighth successive year.

Workers at Hill’s Panel Products in Oldham once again took part in the annual Wear it Pink day for Breast Cancer Now, where you pay a £2 donation to wear something pink.

This year they raised £246, taking their grand total for the charity to almost £3,000.

The firm first got involved in the appeal through its HR Manager, Carole Hamnett-Sadler, but the cause was championed this year by Assistant Marketing Manager, Kenika Gumbs.

She said: “We believe in fostering a compassionate and inclusive workplace here at HPP, where supporting good causes is a top priority. Wear it Pink is an important opportunity to spread breast cancer awareness and empower those affected by it.

“For some, ‘Wear it Pink’ just meant wearing a t-shirt, sweatshirt or a tie, but some people really made a special effort – such as our Area Sales Manager, Shankar Das, in his bright pink, shiny shell suit, which needed to be seen to be believed.”

Around 55,000 women, and 400 men, are diagnosed with breast cancer every year in the UK.

Breast cancer is the UK’s most common cancer, with one woman diagnosed every 10 minutes, and one in seven women in the UK will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

Anyone worried about breast cancer, or has a question about breast health, can call Breast Cancer Now on its free Helpline on 0808 800 6000 or visit forum.breastcancernow.org

