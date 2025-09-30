Local Businesses Adjust to New Hiring Regulations

The employment situation for local businesses is shifting rapidly as new hiring regulations come into force across the region. Small and medium enterprises in Saddleworth are now navigating a more complicated set of rules, particularly when it comes to employing staff from overseas. These changes, introduced following recent amendments to UK immigration policy, affect everything from documentation requirements to compliance procedures.

New UK Hiring Regulations Affecting Saddleworth Businesses

The post-Brexit immigration system has brought major changes for businesses across the UK, including those in Saddleworth. The points-based system now applies to both EU and non-EU citizens, ending the previous freedom of movement for European workers. Many businesses in sectors such as hospitality, manufacturing, and healthcare have been directly affected.

Local employers increasingly seek advice from trusted immigration lawyers with a personal approach for help with these regulations. The new system requires employers to become licensed sponsors before hiring skilled workers from abroad, involving detailed documentation and ongoing compliance obligations.

For the Greater Manchester region, workforce demographics have changed noticeably. National figures show a decline in EU workers since 2020, creating staffing challenges for businesses that previously relied on this labour pool. Local manufacturing firms report particular difficulties, with some positions remaining unfilled for extended periods.

The regulations now require employers to verify that all employees have the right to work in the UK through a specific process. This includes checking original documents or using the online service for those with biometric permits or EU settled status.

Small Business Compliance Challenges in Greater Manchester

Small businesses in Saddleworth face several common compliance issues under the new regulations. Many struggle with sponsorship requirements, conducting proper right-to-work checks, and maintaining necessary records. The financial impact can be significant, with sponsorship licence applications costing £536 for small businesses.

The Immigration Skills Charge adds further expense, at £364 per year for each sponsored worker at small businesses. For a typical Saddleworth restaurant sponsoring two chefs from overseas, this could mean over £2,000 in government fees alone, not including legal advice costs.

Non-compliance penalties can be severe. Employers found hiring illegal workers may face substantial fines per worker. Those who knowingly employ someone without the right to work could face criminal charges and unlimited fines.

Local businesses are making adjustments in various ways. The Saddleworth Brewery has appointed a dedicated compliance officer to manage their immigration responsibilities. A local care home has partnered with Oldham College to develop training for local residents to fill roles previously held by EU workers.

Digital Right to Work Checks

Digital verification for right to work checks has become mandatory for many categories of employees. This requirement now applies to those holding biometric residence permits, biometric residence cards, or EU settled status. Employers must use the government’s online checking service in these cases.

This change was introduced to help reduce document fraud and prevent mistakes with physical paperwork. The verification starts when the employee generates a code using the official government system, then shares this code with the employer.

Following this process helps businesses avoid civil penalties for non-compliance and provides a reliable audit trail. Companies that miss a required online check risk fines or even loss of their sponsor licence. Good practice includes scheduling checks at offer stage and saving confirmation reports.

Common mistakes include failing to keep proper records, accepting expired documents, or not conducting follow-up checks when required. Smaller retailers and hospitality venues with limited resources often struggle with the technical aspects of the system.

Skilled Worker Route for Saddleworth Employers

The Skilled Worker visa has replaced the Tier 2 (General) work visa, bringing new requirements for Saddleworth employers. Jobs must now meet a minimum skill level of RQF level 6 or above. There are also salary thresholds set by the UK government, with the standard minimum salary now typically £41,700 per year.

For Saddleworth businesses, these thresholds can be difficult. Local wage levels in some sectors fall below national averages, making it hard to meet the requirements. The gap between local pay and the national minimum salary threshold adds challenges for some employers.

The most relevant job categories for local businesses include chefs, senior care workers, skilled manufacturing roles, and certain hospitality positions. However, many lower-skilled roles no longer qualify for sponsorship, affecting sectors like retail and basic hospitality services.

The sponsorship licence application process requires businesses to supply detailed documentation. This includes proof of trading presence, organisational charts, and evidence showing a genuine need for overseas workers. Processing times vary depending on application volumes and document completeness.

Once a sponsorship licence is granted, it remains valid for four years. During this period, ongoing compliance management is necessary to avoid penalties or loss of the licence. Many businesses appoint a dedicated compliance officer or seek professional advice for these responsibilities.

Local Business Adjustment Strategies

Saddleworth businesses are using new approaches to adjust to the latest hiring rules. Many are changing their recruitment practices, focusing more on local talent and offering competitive packages to attract UK-based workers. Some have increased starting salaries to compete in the tighter labour market.

Training and skill-building have become priorities. Local restaurants are investing in apprenticeship programmes for chefs, while manufacturing firms are partnering with technical colleges to develop specialised skills.

Working with educational institutions has proven effective. Oldham College has expanded its engagement into digital and manufacturing sectors, developing training that aligns with local employer needs. These partnerships create qualified pipelines ready for roles left open because of new immigration policies.

For Saddleworth businesses, following the rules means checking if a sponsorship licence is required and verifying that each role meets the latest skill and salary criteria. Implementing right to work checking procedures and keeping complete records for every employee lowers the risk of penalties.