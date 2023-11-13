Local charity to hold inaugural Celebration Ball

AN evening of elegance and empowerment is promised at the inaugural Celebration Ball of a local charity which supports people with learning disabilities and their families.

Pennine Mencap, based in Oldham, provides a range of services and support with the aim of creating a more inclusive local community.

To celebrate the achievements and hard work of its staff, partners, volunteers and service users over the past 12 months, the charity is holding a glittering fundraising ball this month.

It will take place on Friday, November 17, from 7pm at Chadderton Town Hall.

The Civic Mayor of Tameside, Councillor Tafheen Sharif, will be attending the black-tie event, as well as representatives from a number of local businesses.

There will be an auction where among the items up for bidding on will be two Royal Exchange Theatre tickets to a show of your choice, stand-up comedy tickets and a night for two people at the five-star York Hotel & Spa.

Attendees will also be treated to a three-course meal and the charity’s very own Rhodes Bank Choir, made up of Pennine Mencap service users, will be performing a selection of songs to keep people entertained.

Elliot Sparks, Pennine Mencap Trustee and Chairman, said: “We are thrilled to host our inaugural Celebration Ball. This is not only going to be an evening to remember, but the ball will serve as an opportunity for local businesses and people to come together and make a difference in the lives of those we support.

“We are grateful for all the support we have received so far and look forward to a memorable night.”

Tickets for the ball are £25 each and can be bought online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/celebration-ball-tickets-739421388277

For more information about Pennine Mencap, visit the charity’s website www.penninemencap.org

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

