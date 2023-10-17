Local choir to put on French music concert

A LOCAL choir has put out an invitation for you to enjoy an afternoon of French music at a Royton church next month.

Oldham Choral Society is holding a concert of 20th century French spiritual music, namely Maurice Duruflé’s Requiem and Francis Poulenc’s Gloria.

It will be led by conductor David Cane, soprano soloist Kerry Firth, pianist Duncan Robertson and organist Gary Hulme.

Based at St Paul’s Church, it will start at 4pm on Sunday, November 19.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £1 for children aged 12 and under. They are available from the Ticket Secretary on 0161 797 3583, from choir members or on the door.

