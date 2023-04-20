Local Elections 2023: Saddleworth South candidates

Joe Beeston (Liberal Democrat)

I AM 24-years-old and work in the security sector. I’ve been involved in community life from being 14 when I chaired the local Youth Forum.

I have also been involved in running local youth services.

I enjoy organising community events and am keen to encourage younger people to get involved in local decision-making.

I believe that I can bring energy, enthusiasm and fresh ideas to Saddleworth South and use my experience to tackle and improve those things that concern people the most:

Lack of affordable housing

Problems accessing your GP

Inadequate public transport

Flooding and environmental issues

Over-development into the Green Belt

As a Liberal Democrat, fairness and justice are principles very close to my heart.

At the moment, Saddleworth doesn’t get its fair share of services. I want to help change that, and I know that ours is the team to do it.

Helen Bishop (Liberal Democrat)

SINCE being elected to Saddleworth Parish Council in 2021, I have worked tirelessly to protect the ward’s heritage, community and environment, playing a significant role in the refusal of two green belt developments in the last year alone.

Having grown up in Greenfield and been a youth and community worker here for 25 years, I hear what is important to people and I want to be able to use that knowledge to represent the villages effectively on Oldham Council.

This area has suffered from poor infrastructure for too long and things must change.

My priorities are a new health centre, crime and speeding, youth facilities, flooding and the lack of accessibility at Greenfield Station.

Voting for me, Joe and Roger will provide a team that can deliver for the community and send the message that people are fed up with poor decision-making, both locally and nationally.

Roger Blackmore (Liberal Democrat)

I AM a Saddleworth incomer having lived here only 49 years.

Over this time its beauty has not diminished but its valued public services have showed more and more signs of neglect.

Oldham hasn’t had its fair share of resources from Government and Saddleworth hasn’t had a fair deal from Oldham.

Saddleworth people haven’t been listened to enough.

I joined the Liberal Democrats after a councillor gave his time generously to help me with a highway flooding problem.

I realised that all Lib Dem councillors work hard to improve people’s lives. When the Brexit vote was announced, I was angry because it rewarded Boris Johnson for deceiving the British people.

Voting Lib Dem on May 4 will help us as a team to fight for the new health centre that Saddleworth desperately needs, to back proposals for affordable well-insulated homes for Saddleworth’s young people and to protect our precious environment including river quality and our green spaces.

Tahra Parveen Javed (Labour)

TAHRA was born and raised in Oldham, where she continues to live locally with her family.

She has worked in an advice sector for more than 20 years and has specialist interests in benefits work.

She has served residents from diverse communities making a positive difference and enabling them to maintain good health, financial security and stability.

As a local resident, Tahra is committed to working hard for the community. She cares passionately about keeping Oldham a welcoming place for everyone and to ensure they have access to vital services and benefit from a thriving local economy.

Tahra’s priority is to put local people’s interests first and to maintain good communication with residents.

Chris McManus (Conservative)

AS A representative for Saddleworth South, I have had the honour of supporting residents and questioning Oldham Council on various issues over the past year.

During my initial full council address, I expressed apprehension about the exorbitant council tax rates charged for the inadequate service provision in Saddleworth.

I have called for the council to provide clear details on their plans for community development, including setting aside the necessary land on the old Saddleworth School site for a medical centre and sports/recreational facilities.

I have supported a motion to delve deeper into the issue of Child Sexual Exploitation in Oldham and another to provide necessary aid to local veterans.

Additionally, I have applied for funding for a bandstand and bicycle training track through the Local Improvement Fund and provided support for other local applications with Uppermill Cricket Club successfully securing funding.

As a group, we have held meetings with Trans Pennine Route Upgrade to discuss their plans for electrification and step free access at Greenfield station.

We have financially aided multiple local organisations like Friezland Band, Lydgate Village Hall, and Greenfield Cricket Club. We also had Poppy planters installed at the War Memorial in Uppermill.

It has been a pleasure advocating for the interests of Saddleworth South and I hope to continue to do so in the future.

Graham Sheldon (Conservative)

I WAS born at Woodfield Maternity Hospital in Oldham and have lived all my life in Greenfield and Uppermill.

Eventually, I ran the Post Office in Uppermill for 17 years until my retirement. Now I live in Greenfield with my wife Diane and have three children and five grandchildren, with number six on the way.

I am the chairman of Uppermill Conservative Club and have been active along with a strong team of committee members to improve the function room and facilities for members and non-members.

I have been the organist at St Marys Church, Greenfield for 40 years and I’m pleased to be part of a thriving church community.

I have been involved with local groups and provided financial help at each opportunity to help with local projects.

My main aim for the future is to continue representing the residents of Saddleworth South and on the list of jobs to do are pressing for a new medical facility, improving the safety on our roads and keeping our streets safe.

Also protecting green and open spaces, seeking to provide the best educational opportunity for young people and making sure Saddleworth gets it fair share back from Oldham Council.

Gary Tarbuck (Independent)

I LIVE in Saddleworth with my wife and two children.

Born and raised in Oldham, aged 19, I joined the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers. I served in the Army for 20 years. Retiring as a Sergeant Major, I came home.

Sadly, the town is not as I remember. Oldham is broken. Its governance in disarray and the council in turmoil.

Continuing to put our faith in this failed Labour Party administration is no longer an option.

Neither is believing the Conservatives have the courage to fight for the people of Saddleworth.

Just as across the rest of the borough, the Independents are mobilising in Saddleworth, fighting to save all that we hold dear.

I have stood on foreign soil and served my country. Now I want to stand here, my home, and serve Saddleworth.

On May 4 you have three votes. Please use just one to support me.

Dominic Wall (Labour)

DOMINIC lives in Saddleworth and as a local resident he will always put Saddleworth first.

He understands the needs of the area, in particular the pressing need to protect the environment and to provide first class education for our kids.

Dominic has lived in Greenfield for more than 30 years, while working as a headteacher in Oldham and Bradford.

He established Kingfisher School in Oldham and has spent his career working in special schools for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

When his children were attending local schools, Dominic coached the Greenfield Village Olympics team and was a junior coach for Saddleworth Rangers.

Volunteering in the local community has always been important to him and Dominic served as a parent governor at Saddleworth School and Oldham Sixth Form College, where his children studied.

Currently, he is a trustee of a local academy trust that runs schools in Oldham.

Max Woodvine (Conservative)

I HAVE enjoyed every second of serving Saddleworth over these past four years and I hope I have become a friendly and familiar face across our villages.

I have stuck to my promises – to contribute to our community, to stand up for Saddleworth and to provide strong opposition to Labour-controlled Oldham Council.

I have a proud record of action across our villages – I have always done what I have said and said what I have done.

Our Saddleworth communities are strong because of the countless volunteers across our villages, and I have tried my very best to support their sterling efforts.

I have assisted with community, charity, and civic events. I have dealt with more than 8,843 items of correspondence and casework!

I have campaigned on lots of locally important issues. I have spoken out and voted against harmful decisions, I have petitioned and secured improvements. I have promoted successful proposals for funding, and played a pivotal role in progressing many smaller, special projects.

Lastly, I have held the Labour administration to account. I have produced and supported Conservative Budgets proposing to freeze council tax – never accepting the consensus on annual increases.

Please vote for me in May!

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

