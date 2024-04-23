Local firms provide double boost for Mahdlo

A YOUTH charity in Oldham has been boosted by the support of two local firms.

Mahdlo Youth Zone provides opportunities for young people from across the borough aged eight to 19 years old, and up to 25 years old for those with a disability.

Having first opened at its Egerton Street base in 2012, the Youth Zone is open seven days a week and puts on an array of services, sessions and activities.

The charity has a patrons programme and the latest recruits are specialist social care providers and recruitment agency Brooks and Brooks. The family-run firm, based in Oldham, have agreed to become bronze patrons.

They are joining a growing number of financial backers that includes ePowerTrucks/Lift Safe, who are extending their support and increasing their financial contribution.

Lucy Lees, CEO of Mahdlo, said: “We extend our deepest gratitude to ePowerTrucks/Lift Safe for their unwavering commitment and continued patronage of Mahdlo Youth Zone.

“Their decision to extend their support for another three years and increase their contribution underscores their dedication to empowering our youth. Their partnership is invaluable, and we are incredibly grateful for their ongoing investment in the future of our community.”

ePowerTrucks is the electric vehicle division of Lift Safe Ltd. Established in 2000, the Oldham-based company specialises in the sales, repair and service of road legal electric trucks, electric street vacuums, electric pedestrian tow tugs and a wide range of electric multi-passenger vehicles.

Rebecca Parker, Director of Finance and HR, commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce that we’ve committed to another three years of support for Mahdlo Youth Zone. Our partnership with Mahdlo has been incredibly rewarding, and we’re excited to continue contributing to their incredible work in empowering young people.”

Launched in 2015, Brooks and Brooks began life as a specialist recruitment agency and expanded its services into caring for young people with emotional and behavioural difficulties three years later.

It now runs four homes for young people – all rated good by Ofsted – and provides care staff for organisations throughout the North West and West Yorkshire.

Director Junior Brandford said: “As a local business with deep-rooted ties within the borough, we understand the importance of young people being exposed to opportunity. Mahdlo provides a safe space for young people to engage and be open to positive experiences, which in turn allows better outcomes in life.”

Lucy Lees added: “We are very grateful to have Brooks and Brooks become patrons. With their generous support, and that of all our other patrons, we can ensure that our young people receive the increased support and opportunities they need to thrive.”

Last year, Mahdlo raised more than £1.4 million to support its funding and is aiming for £1.6 million this year, as it aspires to reach approximately 3,600 young people across the borough amid a surge in demand for its services during the cost-of-living crisis.

Since September 2023, the charity has hosted more than 18,000 visits, provided more than 9,500 free hot meals, experienced a 40 per cent increase in attendance at Family Zone sessions, and delivered 80-plus hours of provision every week with 20-plus activities ranging from sports to the arts every session.

