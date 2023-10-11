Local headteacher offers Labour education chief a visit to see what independent schools can do

THE HEADTEACHER of a school which guides pupils from Saddleworth has rolled out the welcome mat to show what independent establishments can do.

Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson admitted she had never ‘officially’ visited a facility like Oldham’s Hulme Grammar School.

That confession brought a response from political opponents that accused her of ‘not even bothering to engage’ with the sector.

Now as the Labour Party holds its conference in Liverpool, Tony Oulton, principal at Hulme Grammar School has offered Ms Phillipson the chance to come through the doors at the Chamber Road establishment.

He also believes a visit would destroy a perception that schools like Hulme are a ‘bastion of privilege.’

In a letter, he writes: “In an interview published over the weekend, the Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson admitted to never having ‘officially’ visited an independent school despite, ‘having

travelled the length and breadth of the country speaking to teachers, school leaders and school

support staff.’

“That is a real shame, and something I hope she will remedy soon. In fact, I warmly invite her to visit my school.

“She will meet students who are grounded, well-rounded, articulate, socially aware and big-hearted, brilliant teachers who are responding to students’ complex needs and attentive to their wellbeing as they face the challenges all young people face in a post-Covid, increasingly unstable world.

“Dedicated school leaders whose principal aim is the delivery of the highest quality education for all, irrespective of prior attainment or particular educational needs and support staff who understand the invaluable role they play in school.

“While she’s here, she will be able to meet parents, the majority of whom are making real daily

sacrifices to send their children to this school because they want the very best for them.

“She could also meet some of the staff and students from our partner schools with whom we

collaborate in the interests of sharing best practice and widening participation, as well as

spending time with those in the local community who are proud of having an independent

school at its heart because of the aspiration this place symbolises.

“This is not the bastion of privilege she and many in her party believe all independent schools

to be.

“One third of our students are on some form of fee remission, most of them bursaries,

a good number 100 per cent-plus, something we are hugely proud of.

“She would be welcome here any time.”

