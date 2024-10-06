Local influencer bags foodbank donation in supermarket sweep

OLDHAM Foodbank has benefitted from a donation from a local influencer, who dashed around a convenience store in a supermarket sweep-style challenge.

Leanne Murphy, from Oldham, was chosen as one of two winners for Snappy Shopper’s Store Dash at Premier Heyside and Post Office.

Leanne, who gives beauty and lifestyle tips to her 8,000 Facebook followers, nominated her “amazing and selfless” neighbour Susan Wilson to join her.

Together, they collected £205.48 worth of goods in the space of 60 seconds, with the costs covered by Snappy Shopper – a delivery app that connects customers with local convenience stores.

Leanne generously donated her entire £110 basket to Oldham Foodbank, the Vulcan Street facility which supports local families in need.

“The store dash was so much fun and I’m so happy for Sue – she really deserved it,” said Leanne.

“She’s always putting others before herself and is literally an angel. Thank you to Snappy Shopper for making it such a fun afternoon!”

Leanne’s generosity was also praised by Mos and Anj Patel, the owners of Premier Heyside based in Royton.

“We’re so proud to have been part of this inspiring gesture,” they said. “Leanne’s donation to Oldham Foodbank shows true community spirit, and we’re grateful to both for their participation.

“Leanne’s selfless act of kindness is a wonderful example of community spirit. Thank you for making a difference and supporting those in need.”

Snappy Shopper have been visiting stores around the country as part of its ‘Store Dash’ initiative – designed to give back to loyal customers.

