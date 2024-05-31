Local pub landlady to reopen historic venue

A SHAW pub much missed since it closed is to reopen after being taken on by a local landlady.

The Black Ladd, on Buckstones Road, has stood empty since declining trade and rising costs forced its closure in March.

But Amy Barnie, who has the Dysarts Arms in Mossley and The Sycamore in Ashton-under-Lyne, has announced plans to bring it back to life.

The venue prides itself on being in, ‘a beautiful destination overlooking the whole of Manchester and beyond.’

However, challenges proved insurmountable for its previous owners, who locked the doors on Monday, March 18.

They said: “As you all know, times have been tough for the hospitality trade since Covid and we have had to contend with astronomical energy prices, increased supplier costs and fewer customers during the weekdays due to the financial climate.”

But Amy revealed the news The Black Ladd will open by the end of the year, with a date of ‘very soon’ stated.

And she added: “We couldn’t let this beautiful pub be lost forever.”

