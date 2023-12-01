Local solicitors help employees made redundant by national firm

A LEADING local law firm is supporting more than a hundred employees affected by the closure of a national organisation.

Axiom Ince Limited ceased trading on October 3 after police and the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) investigated allegations that around £66 million in client money was found to be missing from its accounts.

The national law firm had 14 offices across the country, including a site in Manchester.

Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers in Oldham say it has been approached by over 130 employees of Axiom who have been made redundant, to help them pursue a protective award claim.

“We are collating the relevant information to support those employees in bringing a group protective award claim,” said Alan Lewis, Partner at Pearson and a specialist Employment Solicitor.

“This is likely to be the largest protective award claim ever brought against a firm of solicitors.

“These are challenging times for the former employees of Axiom, and we will do all we can to help them pursue a protective award claim, a legal award that not many employees are aware of or believe they are entitled to.”

Alan, who specialises in protective award claims, works with employees nationwide regardless of industry.

He is urging anyone who loses their job through administration to seek what they are entitled to.

“Compensation awards typically comprise up to 90 days’ gross pay. This is in addition to, and does not affect, any claims for statutory redundancy, arrears of pay, notice pay and holiday pay,” he explained.

“The government guarantees payment of a proportion of such compensation, provided claims are successful in the employment tribunal.

“If employers did not consult with appropriate representatives of the workforce about redundancies, then any employees made redundant may potentially make a claim. If you lose your job through administration, it’s important to seek what you are entitled to. Times are hard, and with Christmas just around the corner, it makes sense to make a claim.”

Alan continued: “Sadly, we are seeing companies across all sectors struggling and unfortunately, some have to close their businesses. This significantly impacts the workforce and if employees are told they are losing their jobs with immediate effect they can make a claim.

“Provided 20 or more employees are made redundant at the same establishment (usually a head office, warehouse, or individual store), all affected employees can pursue a claim for a protective award, regardless of how long they have been employed by the business.

“If your employer cannot pay your award, then the Government steps in and guarantees eight weeks’ pay, capped at £643 per week less any arrears of pay you may have received from the Redundancy Payments Office, so employees really have nothing to lose in pursuing a claim.”

