Lockdown cookbook raises funds for Oldham Foodbank

A DOBCROSS woman has raised £450 for Oldham Foodbank after being inspired by community spirit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Penny Sankey spent a brief spell in Royal Oldham Hospital’s ICU with Covid in April 2020 after husband Steve sadly passed away from the virus the month before.

While she was recovering, she decided to support others during lockdown as she was aware of the effect it was having on families and was wowed by the sense of community spirit.



She asked members of the community to send their favourite family recipes to her, and with the help of friends and the Dobcross Village Committee the cookbook was sent to print.

It went down a treat, raising £450 for Oldham Foodbank in the process.

Penny said: “I was inspired by Jo Cox and the community supporting each other. People supported and helped me so much.

“One of my friends suggested raising the money for Oldham Foodbank, which was a cause close to my heart as I was a health worker, and everyone helped pull the book together.”

Pictured: Penny hands over the cheque for Oldham Foodbank to Father Tom Davis.

