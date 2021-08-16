Lockdown opens opportunities for Dream Bi-Folding Doors

DREAM Bi-Folding Doors is a successful local business which has thrived during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Homeowners have been spending the money they would ordinarily allocated to holidays on home improvements.

And bi-folding sliding doors, aluminium windows and roof lanterns, mainly for flat-roof extensions, garden rooms and extensions have been high on the shopping lists.

“Our turnover has more than doubled in the last 10 months from an already record figure,” explained Stuart Lee, co-owner and director.

“People have money in their pockets and have been spending it on their homes.”

Since Stuart and John McCarthy, co-owner and director, went into business together eight years ago and Dream B-Folding Doors was formed in 2016, the business has gone from strength to strength.

They have gone from initially employing five people to 20 today as turnover has at least nearly doubled each year.

Stuart said: “John and I had worked in the industry since the ages of 16.

“Eight years ago, we felt we would give it a crack on our own and set up our own company.”

The pair each have 24-years’ experience in the industry which provides an invaluable knowledge of the sector.

They have a one size fits all approach with jobs varying in size from £1,400 for a set of bi-folding doors to a £198,000 contract to fit doors and windows to a penthouse apartment block in Bramhall.

And apart from the glass, everything in manufactured in-house while they conduct on-site surveys and have their own fitting teams.



As the business continues to expand, it is looking to move to new larger premises.

They started out in a railway arch in Stalybridge and have subsequently moved to Audenshaw and their current 6,000 sq ft unit and showroom on Mossley Road, Ashton, which they have outgrown.

Dream Bi-Folding Doors can see the business continuing to expand, though Stuart believes it will slow down once people start to go on holiday again.

The business is also keen to invest in the community and they have renewed their shirt sponsorship deal with Stalybridge Celtic for 2021-22 season having first become involved for the last campaign which was cut short because of the pandemic.

John, who lives on Ridge Hill, was already a regular at Bower Fold before becoming a club shirt sponsor.

