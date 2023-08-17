THE class of 2023 at Loreto Sixth Form College is celebrating an impressive set of results.

The Hulme-based college, which attracts students from across Tameside and Oldham, has reported that over 70 per cent of students have achieved at least one A* to B grade or more at A-Level.

Overall, the pass rate is 99.3 per cent and there was a 100 per cent pass rate on BTEC Level 3 courses, as well as 100 per cent A* to B grades on the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ), which is equivalent to 50 per cent of an A-Level.

Many students are now off to continue their education at universities across the country.

The college’s principal Michael Jaffrain has expressed his pride at their success, particularly after the Covid pandemic affected their GCSEs.

“I am so proud of our student and staff community,” he said. “They have once again achieved outstanding results which are a testimony to their hard work, adaptability and resilience.

“It would be remiss of me not to mention the unique challenges this cohort faced. Their Year 10 and Year 11 GCSE experience will have been unlike any previous cohort due to the pandemic.

“The successes of our student body spans our entire community, including our Pathways students, who achieved 100 per cent pass rate in their NOCN Employability Certificate and functional skills.

“I wish our graduates of 2023 the very best in their next steps in Higher Education, training and employment.”

