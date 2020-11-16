Love your local market: traders still here for you

Oldham’s market traders are supporting customers throughout the national restrictions with stalls selling essential goods still open and others offering click and collect and delivery.
Tommyfield Market Hall is open for essential goods only with a wide range of popular stalls still trading including butchers, grocers, pet supplies and hardware. A number of traders selling both essential and non-essential goods are also offering delivery services and click and collect.
Oldham Council is urging residents to shop local wherever they can and to make this easier than ever, two convenient click and collect bays have opened on the Market Hall car park. It means customers can place their order with their chosen trader and collect it at a time that suits them – without leaving their vehicle.
Cllr Sean Fielding, Council Leader and Cabinet Member for Economy and Skills, said: “When you buy from a local business you are putting money directly into the hands of local families – so if you can shop local, please do.
“Our market traders offer unbeatable quality and price and it’s really easy to shop with them. Head over to our Oldham Markets Facebook page for a full list of essential traders still open and details of those offering delivery or click and collect.
“Our local traders helped to get us through the last lockdown – and they’ll get us through these latest national restrictions too. Your custom and support will be welcomed.”
Tommyfield Indoor Market is open Monday-Saturday, 8.30am-3pm. To help keep maintain the safety of customers and shoppers, access will be restricted through the main entrances. Visitors must comply with hands, face, space guidance – including wearing a face covering in the market hall (unless exempt).
Shaw and Royton Markets are also continuing to operate on Thursdays with stalls selling essential goods including fruit and veg, fish and bread still trading. In Shaw, traders are grouped together on Newtown Street (next to Armstrong’s Fish and Chip shop).
Tommyfield Outdoor Market and the Town Centre Street Market are closed.
For more details of which stalls are open or offering delivery or click and collect, follow Oldham Markets on Facebook and Twitter @OldhamMarkets or visit www.oldham.gov.uk/markets
You can also show your support to your local market traders on social media by following each stall and leaving them a review.
