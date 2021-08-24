Luca is cricketing history maker

YOUNGSTER Luca Pemberton could have created a piece of history at Delph Cricket Club.

Luca, who is aged 13, is believed to be the youngster player in the club’s history to score a century in adult cricket.

The score of 101 came in a friendly against Lostock as Delph’s third team amassed a remarkable 370-4 from 40 overs.

Saddleworth School pupil Luca, who opening the batting, faced 108 deliveries and scored 16 fours in his total.

And he shared in a 117-run second-wicket partnership with his older brother Zak who made 66.

It was a match in which there were two teenage centurions for Delph as Lucas Selby, 15, finished 111 not out, a remarkable knock from only 54 balls and including nine sixes and 11 fours.

Lostock made 259-8 in reply.

Delph’s third team had been due to play Micklehurst in the Greater Manchester Cricket League that day only for the game to be called off because of an outbreak of Covid-19 in the opposition camp.

Delph issued an appeal for teams with a free date wanting a friendly and Lostock stepped forward.

Luca, who lives in Greenfield, also reached another cricketing landmark recently when he scored his first half century for Lancashire Under-13s at Durham.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

