Luxurious £2.5 Million property hits the market in Saddleworth

RYDER and Dutton estate agents are offering people the chance to buy a stunning Saddleworth property that has all you could ask for.

Ashcroft House in Grasscroft may look like it has been part of the scenery for years but the stunning stone country house was in fact only built in 2014.

Now with an asking price of £2.5 million, the Beech Lane property is on the market.

Constructed to a very high specification and finished to the highest standard throughout, Ashcroft House’s accommodation extends to approximately 6,400 sq ft and is fitted with bespoke kitchen and bedroom furniture.

In total there are six bedrooms, five reception rooms, six bath/shower rooms, study and craft room, gym, steam room, double garage and a utility room.

It balances the old and the new, with stone open fireplaces and stone mullion windows sitting alongside multimedia units in many rooms, Villeroy and Boch bathrooms suites and numerous Miele kitchen appliances.

Ashcroft House looks so in keeping as the Victorian style architecture was chosen to complement the local architecture of mill owners.

But like its interior, its exterior marries the traditional and the modern.

It is set in Italian style tiered formal gardens, including a substantial level lawn which is bordered by open grazing land and far-reaching views up and down the Saddleworth valley.

There is also a large, flagged garden terrace which wraps around the property to the side and rear, also a great place to take advantage of the fine views.

Yet the property is approached through electrically operated gates with a sweeping driveway capable of accommodating several vehicles leading to a large double garage with electrically operated twin doors.

Ashcroft House enjoys stunning views over the surrounding area yet is easily accessible to Uppermill and local centres.

The area is highly regarded with local primary schools and secondary school, cricket club, tennis club, golf club and the sailing club at Dovestone Reservoir is just a short drive away.

Hulme Grammar School lies approximately five-and-a-half miles away. Saddleworth is famed for its many festivals and stunning countryside while the commuter is well serviced by Greenfield’s mainline railway station affording easy access to both Manchester and Leeds city centres.

*YOU can view more online at https://ryderdutton.co.uk/property-for-sale/grasscroft/beech-lane/SAD230294.

To arrange your viewing of this chain free property, you can do so either through Ryder and Dutton’s website or by calling James Ebden, manager of their Uppermill branch, on 01457 870650.

