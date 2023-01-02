Lydgate homes appeal to be decided

THE FATE of an appeal over a decision to refuse an application to build three homes in Lydgate should be known by February.

Oldham Council turned down a proposal to build on land off Stockport Road citing it would, ‘represent inappropriate development within the green belt.’

It added: “The proposed development, by virtue of siting, scale, massing and design would create an over-dominant and incongruous form of development that would detract from the character and appearance of the surrounding area, including causing significant harm to designated heritage assets comprising the Lydgate Conservation Area and White Hart and St Annes Church Grade II listed buildings adjacent to the site.”

But applicant Mr S Leigh has taken that decision to an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate and after a hearing at Chadderton Town Hall, a judgment is expected in the next three months.

Inspector Mrs Cullen has also visited the site – immediately beside St Anne’s Church – for herself as she weighs up the evidence.

The appeal was made with claims Oldham Council ignored documents and agents Emery Planning highlight a successful scheme in Plumley, Cheshire where an appeal for infill housing in the Green Belt was allowed.

But the authority, described in papers as the local planning authority (LPA), contends those suggestions.

It says: “The appellant states that the council has ignored all documents submitted with the application.

“The officer report provides comments on the submission and the LPA are satisfied that the assessment is accurate and takes account of all matters raised in the submitted statements.

“The appellant contends that the site constitutes limited infilling, however the council disagree with this.

“The council took this view in the previous planning application for one dwelling that was refused on the same grounds.”

Borough Councillor for Saddleworth South Ward, Max Woodvine, attended the hearing alongside Lydgate residents and spoke in support of the council’s refusal.

He said: “The proposal would definitely be inappropriate for the village setting and would be overbearing on the historic character of the Listed Buildings and Conservation Area.

“I would like to thank the eloquent Lydgate residents for attending and showing strength in objecting to this development.”

