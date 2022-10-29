M & C Risk Solutions celebrates 10 years of growth

DELPH-HEADQUARTERED insurance brokers M & C Risk Solutions are celebrating 10 years in business which has seen them flourish and succeed.

Incorporated in September 2012, the company has grown exponentially over the last decade and its revenue and client base continue to expand on a rapid trajectory.

In a sector where customer loyalty is hard won, the team are rightly proud that their two key drivers in growth are a client retention level in excess of 97 per cent and the majority of their new business comes by way of client referral and recommendation.

“In commercial insurance, success is all about being able to identify the potential exposures a client has and highlighting this to them while building trust so they feel they are in safe hands,” explained Tony Morris, Managing Director.

“It is this trust that is then tested in the event of a loss or claim and we take pride in standing alongside our client’s throughout this often daunting journey.”

The company’s customer base is diverse, ranging from local sole traders to multinational PLCs. They have large portfolios of business across the construction, transportation, waste, property and legal sectors.

Every client, regardless of premium size, has their own dedicated account handler and claims executive who are all happy to transact via telephone, email or in person.

“It’s essential for customers to be able to talk directly to people who know their business inside out,” said Tony.

“Commercial insurance is a complicated beast, hence why a lot of our business is transacted on a face-to-face basis to ensure we have a solid understanding of the operations and exposures of our clients and likewise our clients understand the covers provided to them.”

M & C Risk Solutions are proud of their position in the community and try to give back as much as they can. They currently sponsor several local football, cricket and rugby teams and a number of emerging boxers, and Tony coaches Saddleworth 3D’s Under 8s football team.

With a solid reputation now established, Tony and his team are planning for further expansion and are actively recruiting for a number of positions in the group.

To find out more about how M & C Risk Solutions could protect your business or if you are interested in a career with them call 01457 243 108 or visit www.mcrisk.co.uk.

