Macmillan urges people to host a Coffee Morning

PEOPLE are being urged to get behind Macmillan Cancer Support’s annual Coffee Morning and help the charity support those living with cancer across Greater Manchester.

The official day is Friday, September 29, but you can host your own Coffee Morning, at home or at work, whenever you like.

A cancer diagnosis can turn someone’s life upside down in an instant, and people affected by cancer need Macmillan’s support now more than ever before.

All the money raised through the Coffee Mornings, whatever amount that might be, will support the charity’s work, helping to fund Macmillan nurses, answer calls on the Support Line, give financial support, and more.

There may be lots of reasons for you to take part – whether you’re raising money in someone’s memory, doing it to get together with friends or family, or even just to show off your baking skills.

To host a Coffee Morning, all people have to do is choose a date, share the event and invite guests, use the free Macmillan Coffee Morning kit and then pay in the collected funds.

To sign up, or find a Coffee Morning near you, visit https://coffee.macmillan.org.uk/

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

