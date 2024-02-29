Maggie’s Oldham further boosted by firm’s donation

A CENTRE that helps people from the Saddleworth area living with cancer and backed by groups around its villages has been further boosted.

For staff at Hill’s Panel Products (HPP) have raised money for Maggie’s Oldham and increased awareness of how the disease has affected colleagues, family and friends.

World Cancer Day, the international event held every February 4, inspired a group of workers and those close to them, to walk, run or cycle in a five-kilometre challenge at Alexandra Park in Oldham, while others opted to exercise closer to home.

And for every kilometre completed by a member of staff, HPP, which makes and supplies board, doors, fittings and accessories for the fitted furniture industry, donated £1 to Maggie’s Oldham – a promise that culminated in a cheque presentation for £350 to the centre, which offers support and guidance to anyone with cancer and their loved ones.

HPP’s involvement in the day was organised by Assistant Marketing Manager Kenika Gumbs, who said: “It was a great day seeing others taking part for a good cause and also sharing our stories.

“I asked a few of the ladies why they decided to participate and it was all for the same reason – they had lost someone very dear to their hearts from cancer.

“This event was important to me because I lost my great grandfather from pancreatic cancer. My best friend and other people I’ve known have died from cancer as well.

“I’m always doing donations but I have never done any activities, so I wanted to push myself more to get involved in this sort of awareness activity.”

Kenika has now signed up for the World Cancer Day Call to Action campaigning for governments around the world to promote health equity, enhance cancer service accessibility, reduce disparities in cancer incidence and mortality, and close the care gap.

She has also encouraged workers at HPP’s HQ to wear one of the many different coloured ribbons that each represent a type of cancer that had impacted on their lives.

“Throughout this, I have found out that a lot of people at HPP have lost someone to cancer whether that’s a colleague, friend, relative or partner,” she added.

“That showed in all the different coloured ribbons people chose to wear and illustrates the widespread impact of cancer.”

HPP is also regular supporter of the annual Wear it Pink day every October in support of Breast Cancer Now, the UK’s largest breast cancer charity, raising more than £3,000 over the last eight years thanks to staff paying a £2 donation to wear something pink.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

