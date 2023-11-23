Maggie’s Oldham raise £83,000 for cancer patients at annual Orange Ball

Photos – credit Darren Robinson Photography and Fitchett’s photography

A DINNER and evening of entertainment was enjoyed by 520 guests as this year’s Maggie’s Oldham Orange Ball raised £83,000.

The event, held at the Queen Elizabeth Hall on November 3, was hosted by comedian Nina Gilligan and C and C catering served up a delicious meal.

Guests were treated to entertainment from Flame Oz and Calvos, The Northern Lights, Rock Choir Bolton, Middleton, Saddleworth and Stockport, Paul Pashley and his seven-piece live band, and DJ Andy Flash.

The money will go to Maggie’s Oldham cancer centre, based in the grounds of The Royal Oldham Hospital, to help them support people living with cancer and their families and friends.

Their expert staff offer free help including managing side-effects of treatment, family support, helping with money worries and bereavement support.

Laura Tomlinson, Centre Fundraising Manager at Maggie’s Oldham, said: “Wow! What a spectacular night we had!

“There was such a feel good atmosphere with everyone in the mood to make it a night to remember for Maggie’s.

“We are absolutely bowled over that we raised £83,000. We want to send a heartfelt thank you to each and every person that joined us and helped to make it such a remarkable night.

“The night would not have been possible without the support from our generous sponsors, everyone who so kindly donated a prize for our auctions and raffle and everyone’s overwhelming personal generosity on the night.

“A big shout out goes to everyone who helped bring our event to life, from the teams at Queen Elizabeth Hall, New Image, Xquisite and C&C catering, to our photographers Darren and Peter, our hilarious host Nina Gilligan, and our incredible line up of entertainers.

“Last but by no means least, to our superstar Board members and volunteers who helped us to put on a fabulous event and made sure everyone had the absolute best night.

“It was such a special night for Maggie’s and all the money raised means we can be here to support people with cancer, and their loved ones, at a time when they need us most.”

Next year’s Maggie’s Oldham Orange Ball will take place on Saturday, November 9 at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, with ticket sales launching in early 2024.

• Maggie’s has more than 25 years of experience providing free cancer support and information in centres across the UK.

Follow @maggiesoldham on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter (X) and LinkedIn for the latest updates.

