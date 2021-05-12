Mahdlo calls on young people to get creative for minibus design competition

MAHDLO Youth Zone is inviting young people across the borough to get creative for their minibus design competition.

Last year, the Mahdlo minibus was stolen and has not been recovered. However, through the support of the community, the charity was able to purchase a new vehicle and is now looking to make it stand out by being decorated with the winning design.

The competition is open to any young person from years 2 to 11 (7 to 16 years old) and closes on Tuesday, May 25. The winning design will be unveiled on Monday, June 28.

The prize is an iPad Mini, their class will receive a year’s free membership to Mahdlo and free use of Mahdlo’s facilities and equipment for a day. The winner will also receive a framed print of their design to display in their school.

Kate Bennet, from Mahdlo, said: “We’re asking young people of Oldham to create a design using the theme ‘What Oldham means to you’ and incorporate our values of passion, respect, inclusion, dependability and excellence.

“Every young person that enters will receive a voucher for a free session at Mahdlo.”

The competition will be judged by leading businesses across Oldham including Osborne Delta, Swans Travel, OMC Motorgroup and Mahdlo’s minibus driver Alan Whitehead.

Participating schools signed up so far are Alt Primary School, Beever Primary School, Holy Cross Primary School, Oldham Hulme Grammar School, Lyndhurst Primary School, Mayfield Primary School and Medlock Valley Primary School.

To download the minibus outline for your design, visit www.mahdloyz.org or call 0161 624 0111.

Mahdlo Youth Zone, on Egerton Street, is open for young people aged 8 to 19 and sessions are currently operating under a booking system. To book or to find out more about the sessions visit www.mahdloyz.org or call 0161 624 0111.

