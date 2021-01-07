Mahdlo joins forces with community to bring joy over festive period

MAHDLO Youth Zone teamed up with local companies and individuals to help about 2,200 people across Oldham enjoy a magical Christmas.

More than £10,000 was donated to fund 400 hampers, filled with festive treats, food staple items, hygiene essentials and a family board game, which were distributed across the borough.

Over £3,500 of Gifts in Kind were donated, with Terry and Sue Flanagan donating many of the games that families enjoyed and Ribble Packaging donating the cardboard boxes.

Father Christmas delivered the hampers and Mahdlo youth workers checked in with young people, offering additional support as the big day approached.

Claire Crossfield, from Mahdlo, said: “Initially we aimed to provide 100 hampers for our members and their families, but we were inundated with requests from local schools, various partner organisations and statutory services.

“Times are challenging for us all at the moment, but the community really got behind the initiative, providing relief and comfort for so many people over the festive period. We can’t thank our donors enough.”

Joanne Farnworth, Family Liaison at Co-op Academy Failsworth, commented: “I want to say a massive thank you from Co-op Academy and all our families that have been supported by Mahdlo with the amazing Christmas hampers.

“I was like Mother Christmas out on deliveries all week! There was lots of gratitude and tears of joy.

“It must have been a massive operation and hours of hard work for many people; it was so worthwhile and very much appreciated.”

Lucy Lees, Interim CEO at Mahdlo, added: “Young people need Mahdlo to be there more than ever right now; the services and support are critical to help them to flourish and grow into young adults.

“Over the last year we have had to adapt quickly to deliver remote support via one-to-one and group video calls, telephone check-ins and a host of other outreach services. Sometimes we were the first point of call during extraordinary and devastating circumstances.”

Donors included One Oldham Business Awards and local firms Q Crane & Plant Hire, Breakey & Nuttall, Prestige Nursing Care, Koder.ly, Osborne Delta, P&R, Swans Travel, Sefton Accountants, Wrigley Claydon, Think Wild, Bedspace, Docutech Office Solutions, Rotary Club of Oldham Metro and Rotary Club of Saddleworth.

Find out more about Mahdlo Youth Zone on their website: www.mahdloyz.org

Share this story: Tweet





Print

