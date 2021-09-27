Mahdlo’s event with physicist Professor Brian Cox postponed

AN EVENT with world famous physicist and former Lydgate resident Professor Brian Cox organised by Mahdlo Youth Zone has been postponed until Spring 2022.

The special night was due to see more than 800 young people gather at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in Oldham on Thursday, September 30.

But Mahdlo, based on Egerton Street in the town centre, confirmed it has been moved until next year.

They said: “We know there is a lot of excitement about the event and we are sorry to disappoint the many young people, especially at such short notice.

“Equally we know the energy and effort to arrange this at school level has been immense and we hope everyone will still be happy to participate when we agree a new date in the spring.

“We know how easily cases of individual Covid can impact class group learning, and that was the ultimate reason to look for a later date.”

Professor Cox, who grew up in Chadderton and attended Oldham Hulme Grammar School, received a CBE in 2020 for his services to the promotion of science.

He is a Professor of Particle Physics at The University of Manchester and also the presenter of science programmes and author or co-author of more than 950 scientific publications.

Before his academic career, he was a keyboard player for the British bands D:Ream and Dare.

Professor Cox lived in Lydgate for many years and is still very closely connected with the village, including as a patron of the Lydgate Community Association.

When the event was first announced, Professor Cox said: “It’s always a great pleasure to give talks in my hometown and to support the magnificent work that Mahdlo is doing.

“My first live show at the Queen Elizabeth Hall was with my band Dare in 1989. I hope this time my show will be more informative and quieter.”

Lucy Lees, CEO at Mahdlo, said: “We wanted to do something special for the town’s young people to start the new academic year feeling inspired and positive about their futures.

“Professor Cox is an Honorary Patron of Mahdlo and when we asked him to come back to his home town to provide a night of inspiration we were absolutely delighted he said yes.”

