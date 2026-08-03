Major incident stood down as Dovestone and Swineshaw wildfire response enters recovery phase

The major incident declared in response to the wildfires at Dovestone and Swineshaw has now been stood down following significant progress in bringing the blazes under control.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the decision was taken following a review of the situation on Monday, August 3, with the fires now largely contained and the risk of significant further spread substantially reduced.

The announcement marks a major milestone after weeks of intensive firefighting operations involving emergency services, landowners and partner agencies.

GMFRS praised the efforts of all those involved, describing their response as demonstrating “incredible professionalism, commitment and resilience” throughout what has been a challenging and prolonged incident.

However, fire chiefs have stressed that the incident is not yet over. Fire remains present beneath the surface in some areas, meaning firefighters will continue to monitor conditions, tackle any flare-ups and work alongside partner organisations to support ongoing recovery efforts.

Members of the public are still being urged to stay away from affected moorland areas, keep access routes clear for emergency vehicles and avoid using barbecues, campfires, fireworks or any naked flames on or near moorland.

The wildfires at Dovestone and Swineshaw prompted a major multi-agency response and saw crews battling difficult conditions for several weeks to prevent the fires spreading across large areas of moorland.