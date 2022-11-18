Make dedication for Dr Kershaw’s Light Up a Life Service

DR Kershaw’s Hospice is welcoming the community to remember their loved ones at its annual Light Up a Life service, taking place virtually and in-person at the Hospice, on Sunday, December 4.

The multi-faith service, starting at 6pm, offers the opportunity to remember loved ones this festive season and to celebrate the lives of those who are no longer with us, whether they received care from the Royton-based Hospice or not.

Rebecca Bentham, Director of Income Development and Marketing at Dr Kershaw’s, is responsible for organising the virtual Light Up a Life service.

She said: “It is our pleasure to be able to invite you back to the Hospice for our service, where for the first time in three years we will be able to stand side by side with you as our Light Up a Life dedication tree is lit, to remember each person we have lost and hold dear to our hearts.

“Our annual service is unique as it enables our community to remember their lost loved ones in a positive way, with their participation being not only a symbol of remembrance but a way to show support to those in need in the community during the festive period.

“The 30-minute service will include readings and vocal performances, along with the switching on of our tree lights. Tea and coffee will be offered afterwards and stalls will be available for you to peruse.”

This year’s service will follow its traditional format, allowing people to make a dedication in the form of a shining light on the dedication tree while also supporting future patients and their families.

Rebecca explained: “When you make a dedication, a light will be dedicated in memory of your loved one on our Life dedication tree. Their name will also be included on-screen during our online service, and will be available to view in our Book of Remembrance at our in-person event and on our website.”

All dedications must be made by Wednesday, November 23 to be included in the Book of Remembrance and on-screen. Dedications of £30 or over will also receive a blue star pin badge.

If you are unable to attend the in-person event, you will still be able to access the Light Up a Life live service virtually via the Hospice’s Facebook and YouTube pages or on Oldham Community Radio 99.7FM. You can request a Light Up a Life at Home Pack, which includes instructions on how to join, an order of service, a dedication card with your loved ones name, a cut-out star to hang on your tree or somewhere special to you, and a tea light candle to light during the service in memory of those you hold dear.

