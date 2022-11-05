Make your home ‘Bright and Beautiful’ with new housekeeping business

PREMIUM housekeeping business Bright and Beautiful is bringing its services to Saddleworth and surrounding areas thanks to a brand-new franchise.

Life is so busy these days, and for many people there are simply not enough hours in the day to balance the demands of family, home and work. Outsourcing your housekeeping is a way to manage your time more efficiently so you can enjoy doing the things that matter.

That’s where Bright and Beautiful Huddersfield can help. The premium domestic housekeeping franchise provides eco-friendly cleaning, tidying, laundry and ironing to a consistently high standard.

Covering Saddleworth, Penistone, Holmfirth and Huddersfield, franchise owner Helen Jennings is building a successful, fully managed professional service that can be tailored to customer’s specific needs, whether that be on a weekly or fortnightly basis.

They use only eco-friendly products and equipment which are kinder to the health of clients, their families and team members.

They have a trusted team of local housekeepers who are carefully selected, referenced, DBS checked and follow strict security procedures to give clients peace of mind while keeping their home safe.

Helen said: “We are delighted to be opening Bright and Beautiful and can’t wait to start providing premium housekeeping services to the local community.

“We are also dedicated to employing the best housekeeping talent from across our area and giving them a challenging and stable working environment.”

The Bright and Beautiful network launched in 2007, assisting people across the UK by providing a professional domestic housekeeping service to keep their homes clean and help maintain a healthier and happier living environment. With more than 70 locations across the UK, you are never far from a Franchise.

For any enquiries or to book your clean get in touch with the team by calling 01484 829140 or visit www.brightandbeautifulhome.com

