Man arrested after incident at petrol station

A MAN has been arrested after police seized an imitation firearm in Lees.

Greater Manchester Police said the force received a report of a man with a gun at a petrol station on Lees Road, at around 11pm on Wednesday night (November 1).

Specialist firearms officers and response patrols were quickly sent to the scene.

Shortly after, a 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He remains in custody to be questioned by officers.

GMP has said that a police presence will continue in the area and has thanked the public for reporting the incident.

Phil Hutchinson, District Commander for Oldham, said: “I would firstly like to reassure the public these types of offences and incidents are a rareity in Oldham, but want to thank those who saw the incident for making us aware of this.

“Our swift response meant we were able to make an arrest as well as recover the firearm which thankfully was an imitation to prevent any further distress.

“We remain committed to remove illegally held firearms from our streets and will act on available intel when we receive it.

“Whether it was viable or an imitation is irrelevant, as these types of incidents can understandably cause concern in our communities and we treat every single one with the utmost seriousness.

“Patrols remain in place with dedicated neighbourhood and response officers to ensure we provide high-visibility reassurance and support.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101, quoting incident 3885 of 01/11/2023. Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

