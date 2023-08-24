Man dies after Greenfield water fall

A MAN has died after he is believed to have slipped into water at Greenfield.

A large emergency services response descended on the village late on Wednesday, August 23 after reports of the fall into what Greater Manchester Police describe as a canal.

Officers remained in place – with an area close to Friezland Bowling Club, on Waters Edge, cordoned off – and were seen on the bridge over the River Tame.

GMP attended with Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service that evening and the man was found.

However, he later died at hospital.

In a statement, GMP said: “At around 11.20pm on Wednesday, August 23, police received a call stating that a man had slipped and fell into a canal in Greenfield, Oldham.

“Colleagues from GMFRS and NWAS attended the scene where a man had been located.

“He was taken to hospital but despite the best efforts of healthcare professionals, he was sadly confirmed as deceased.

“His next of kin have been informed.

“There is a scene still in place while police continue with their investigation.”

