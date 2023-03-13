Man dies in M62 incident at Saddleworth

A MAN has died after suffering from a ‘medical episode’ in an incident that saw both carriageways of the M62 closed at Saddleworth.

An air ambulance crew was called to junction 22, while land-based emergency services were also at the scene.

However, after the first reports were received at 1.48pm on Sunday, March 12, the man was pronounced dead at 2.27pm.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “At about 1.48pm on Sunday, emergency services were called to a report of a motorist having suffered a medical episode on the M62 Westbound near Junction 22 (Saddleworth).

“Emergency Services attended, including Helicopter Emergency Medical Service ( HEMS), and a full road closure was in place for a short time to facilitate HEMS landing and treatment.

“Unfortunately, the male was pronounced to have died at 2.27pm and the road was reopened shortly afterwards.

“There were no suspicious circumstances and a report has been submitted to the Coroner’s Office.”

