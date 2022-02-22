Man from Uncle – Three ‘Sheers’ for Paul after gin distillery secures business coup

LEES distillery owner Paul Sheerin is enjoying the sweet taste of success after landing a major new business partnership.

So when the next batch of his company’s 22 per cent proof toffee vodka is ready for market, it will carry the logo of one of the UK’s leading independent sweet manufacturers.

And while the exciting deal is certainly mint for Paul and his award-winning Defiance gin company, based at Woodend Mill industrial estate, the flavour and aromas will be those of maple syrup.

After months of negotiations, he has secured agreement with legendary mint balls manufacturer, Uncle Joe’s.

The family run concern, started in 1898 by William Santus and still run by his great nephews, is synonymous with Wigan.

But Paul’s product suitably ticked their tastebuds they have agreed to provide their confectionary making skills to ensure the spirit’s toffee flavour is maximised. “To me, Uncle Joe’s are the world’s best toffee manufacturers,” said Paul who launched Defiance at the height of the gin drinking frenzy in 2018.

“When I first went to see them, I thought it would be only five minutes before they would see me out. After all, it’s their reputation that is on the line.

“But they are the nicest people. I think we share the same ethos of quality and credibility. Like us, they don’t compromise on ingredients.”

The maple syrup, imported from Quebec, must be turned into slabs of toffee before being dissolved as part of the infusion process.

Now with Uncle Joe’s expertise and equipment, top quality toffee is almost instantly readily available, enabling Paul chance to increase production and step up his bid to secure new export markets.

“Everyone is doing gin so we must keep thinking outside of the box,” added Paul. “And toffee vodka is the thing.”

Defiance, however, remains primarily a gin manufacturer. His Flight Club range is a top favourite; so too is the customised Vintage Gin range.

Every year, starting from 1950, is themed with a distinctive look of the decade and highlights a memorable event; famous birthdays and hit songs of that special year unique to an individual’s birth year.

You can sample for yourself at the in-house bar open Fridays between 6pm-10pm.

Or why not try your hand at making your own spirit at gin experience classes on Saturdays between 1pm-4pm? You will be learning from the best.

Defiance became the first British product since 2006 after its success at the World Spirits competition in San Francisco in 2020.

Defiance’s Navy Strength premium gin secured double gold in the ‘unaged white spirit category’ and then went on to become acclaimed ‘best in show’.

About 3,000 brands entered the competition, from Australia to Peru and Panama to Japan. It has been held annually for two decades and is known as the spirits’ Olympics.

