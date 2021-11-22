Man suffers life-threatening injuries following firework incident in Delph

A MAN has been hospitalised with ‘life-threatening’ injuries following an incident in Delph.
Officers were called just before 9pm last night (Nov 19) to a report of a man injured by a firework during a vigil on Huddersfield Road in Delph.
Emergency services attended and a 52-year-old male was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains.
Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this time and enquiries are on-going.
Anyone with information or may have seen anything is asked to report it online at www.gmp.police.uk quoting log 2992 of 19/11/2021.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.