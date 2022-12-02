Markets kick off Christmas celebrations in Greenfield

GREENFIELD has a festive spirit in the air as Christmas Markets have returned to the village.

Stalls are set up in the car park of the King William VI pub, on Chew Valley Road, as it repeats last year’s successful first attempt.

Among the items on sale are Italian biscuits, door wreaths handmade by Angela Lilley, ham and turkey muffins and hot chocolates with alcohol.

Charity stalls are offering several other items that can fill festive stockings. You can even buy socks with a £1 donation going to Oldham Mountain Rescue Team.

An outside bar has also been set up as customers can sample some festive food and drink while casting their eye over what’s on offer.

The event, which runs today (Friday, December 2) and tomorrow (Saturday, December 3), is on from 4pm until about 9pm.

