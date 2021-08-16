Marsden Jazz Festival hopes crowdfunding support will secure spectacular return

MARSDEN Jazz Festival is asking audiences to help them return to live music this October by supporting their Crowdfunding campaign to raise £10,000.

Yorkshire Pennines-based Marsden Jazz Festival – one of the UK’s longest running jazz events – was cancelled last year for the first time since it began in 1992 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But now organisers are aiming for a spectacular return this Autumn and inviting supporters to help enable the festival to take place in a safe and enjoyable way for all.

Their crowdfunding campaign aims to raise £10,000 which will support the festival to return with all of the fun and celebration that visitors have come to love over the years while ensuring audiences feel safe and happy, with covid-safe measures in place.

Barney Stevenson, Artistic Director for Marsden Jazz Festival said: “By moving many of our gigs outdoors, we are transforming the festival into a fantastic, safe, high-quality live music experience that continues our tradition of diversity and inclusion and still feels like Marsden Jazz Festival.

“With your support, we can make these plans a reality. We can’t wait to welcome you all back to Marsden this October.”

With the thought that ‘simpler is safer’ in mind, the festival is planning to take most of its artistic activity outdoors, including a headline outdoor stage on Peel Street, a youth stage on the Bandstand in the park, a delicious street food alley and the market in the park.

Where activities are planned indoors they will be large venues where social distancing can be implemented alongside one way systems and with total clean down between gigs.

Full details will be released mid-August when all fundraising is completed and that’s why the festival is asking for support now from its audiences and supporters.

Every gift that donors can offer, whether £5 or £5,000, will help secure the festival’s ecstatic return. All gifts pledged to their Crowdfunder will go directly towards the very best world-class musical talent, immersive exhibitions, and providing opportunities for emerging, under-represented and young artists.

Show your support to Marsden Jazz Festival and visit the Crowdfunding website: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/help-bring-marsden-jazz-festival-back-in-2021

Find out more about the festival at: www.marsdenjazzfestival.com

