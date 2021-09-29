Marsden Jazz Festival is bringing back live music this October

AFTER a tough 2020 which saw the first-ever cancellation of Marsden Jazz Festival in almost 30 years, the award-winning event is returning this October.

Taking place on October 8-10, the festival is going to be ‘simpler and safer’ with most events happening outdoors and extra safety measures in place for indoor spaces.

“Audience research at the end of 2020 asked our supporters what events they would feel most comfortable attending this year,” explained Barney Stevenson, artistic director.

“Over 70 per cent of people said outdoor events would be most attractive, and so we have planned a festival for 2021 which is mostly outdoors.”

The newest attraction for 2021 is the Peel Street Stage outside Marsden Mechanics, which is being programmed in collaboration with Jazz re:freshed.

The only indoor live music venue will be at the impressive St Bartholomew’s Church which has been described as the ‘Cathedral of the Colne Valley’.

Here you can see performances from Shri Sriram & Dennis Rollins, Xhosa Cole, Bex Birch, Ivo Neame, and more.

“We want people to feel comfortable as well as excited when they attend the festival this year,” added Barney.

“We have trained staff and volunteers in covid-safety, bought equipment to help us keep places clean and sanitised, and we have a flexible ticket system to allow for changes in circumstances.”

There will also be an exclusive Chronotope exhibition in Marsden Mechanics hall. Using 360-degree sound and screens, visitors will be transported onto Marsden Moor to listen to the exclusive performances, filmed during lockdown in 2020.

Street Food Alley, located immediately outside the Church, will be selling hot and cold food including wood fired pizza, Indian street food, dumplings, wraps, toasties and more.

Gifts and other items can be purchased at Market in the Park, where audiences will also be entertained by amateur youth performances on the Bandstand.

Find out about all of the exciting things happening over the festival weekend and book tickets now at www.marsdenjazzfestival.com

