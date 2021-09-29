Match Report: OLDHAM LADIES 10, TRAFFORD MV LADIES 75

A NEW-LOOK Oldham RUFC Ladies team, which was without some key players, was heavily beaten by Trafford MV Ladies in its opening match of the season in NC2 NW League.

Trafford found holes in Oldham’s defence to build a 41-0 half-time lead.

The visitors extended their advantage to 46-0 before Oldham finally got on to the scoresheet as a great team effort made space for Emma Proctor to score a cracking try which was not converted from a tight angle.

Trafford scored two further tries before Oldham, who had four debutants in their starting line up and a further four as replacements, scored their second touchdown as captain Sophie Wright burst over the line.

It was a very well-deserved and convincing win for Trafford and a match played wholly in the spirit of rugby.

