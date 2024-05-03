Max makes it a hat-trick in Saddleworth South

A SADDLEWORTH councillor is thankful he has been voted in again, with an increased cushion.

And Max Woodvine believes Oldham Council slipping into no overall control from Labour will be a good thing.

The Conservative representative won with 1,107 votes, 286 ahead of nearest rival, Liberal Democrat Amy Wrigley.

Now after being returned in the area for the third time, Cllr Woodvine is ready to get to work – after some sleep following a long Thursday, May 2.

He said: “I would like to sincerely thank all the people in my Saddleworth South ward who supported me for the third time and returned me as your councillor.

“I am very proud of the result which has seen me re-elected for a third term on Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council.

“It has been a long, hard campaign this year, so I also thank the people who have helped me with that – especially Cllr Luke Lancaster, who always goes above and beyond what is expected of him.

“I was awake for a full 24 hours, so I need some time to recuperate but I look forward to continue serving Saddleworth straight away, providing a strong voice for our villages, standing up for our civil parish and putting people first!”

In the broader scheme of things, labour lost control of Oldham after coming out with a four-seat loss, many of which to independents.

Leader Cllr Arooj Shah denied Gaza was the reason, saying: “Gaza is clearly an issue for anyone with an ounce of humanity in them, but we’ve asked for an immediate ceasefire right from the start.

“Most Northern mill towns have the same kind of issues.

“We have a rise of independents because people think mainstream parties aren’t the answer.”

However, Cllr Woodvine believes the new landscape is better for the borough.

He added: “I see this is as a perfect opportunity to provide positive change in the decision making and direction setting in the borough, which will allow us to deliver for Saddleworth.”

