Mayor’s tribute as Nan celebrates 100th birthday in style

NAN Schofield did not get the big party that had been planned for her 100th birthday.

But there were no lockdown blues for the long-standing Uppermill resident who joined Saddleworth’s centenarian club on July 23.

In fact, Nan celebrated her day to remember in style, surrounded by close family, friends, Mayor of Oldham, Councillor Ginny Alexander and two members of Oldham Scottish Pipe Band.

There was also a special oyez, oyez, oyez 100th birthday declaration from Town Crier Marcus Emms.

“Mum is always optimistic and never bitter,” said Jan Capper, the oldest of Nan’s three daughters.

“She is a very tolerant person, does not get worked up about things and never bears grudges.

“They are good characteristics to have and probably explains the reason for her longevity. That and living in Saddleworth.

“Obviously, we couldn’t have the big family party but it was still a superb day. Mum loved it and the Mayor made it so special.

“A lot of people her age could have been overwhelmed by the occasion but mum was fine and took everything in her stride.”

Born on Huddersfield Road, Diggle, Nan (also known as Annie) attended the village school on Sam Road before moving to Hulme Grammar.

She later trained as a teacher and taught in Openshaw, Royton and then at Uppermill (Saddleworth) Secondary School before a brush with death in 1969.

However, Nan, who has also lived in Dobcross, survived the near fatal brain haemorrhage and recovered to enjoy an active and fulfilled life becoming a nana six times over and proud great grandmother of 10.

Together with husband Jack, who Nan has survived since 1989, she enjoyed the social scene at Uppermill Cricket Club, becoming a founder member of the women’s bowling club.

“Mum and her friends still walk up to the club and you can often find them walking round the perimeter of the ground.

“But she is still very independent and does her own cooking and shopping.”

So, what do you buy a person who has celebrated 99 previous birthdays?

“It is ironic, but I got mum a new watch,” laughed Jan. “My youngest sister (Alison Martin, who lives in Denshaw) has offered to decorate mum’s kitchen while our middle sister (Edinburgh-based Kate Hewitt) has made a donation to mum’s chosen charity, Guide Dogs for the Blind.

An avid reader, as well as fine seamstress, Nan also received a number of hard back books from a grandson.

“There was one called Annihilation which is not something you might expect a 100-year-old to read,” added Jan.

Cllr Alexander, who recently celebrated her pearl (30th wedding anniversary) to husband Adrian, said of the occasion: “I was both honoured and privileged to be asked to join the 100th birthday celebrations of Nan.

“Thank you for inviting me to share this amazingly sprightly lady’s birthday. I do hope I have as much energy and look as good as Nan when I’m 100.”

