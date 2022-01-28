Mid-Life Crisis bring music hits to fundraising show

ENJOY pop and rock hits from the 1950s to 2000s as Mid-Life Crisis return to Playhouse 2 in Shaw on Saturday, March 5.

After an absence from performing for more than two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, MLC are back with the fundraising ‘One Day Like This’ show.

Celebrating 20 years since their formation, the local group is always very popular at the venue and is glad to be back playing to what promises to be another sell-out crowd.

After starting as a duo in 2001 with guitarists Bernie Allen and Alan Humphries, the band quickly swelled to the five-piece outfit that now has Phil Horrocks on Keyboards, Mike Turner on bass and Howard Lees on drums.

They give their services free of charge to charities or even private parties but the proviso is a donation is made to a charity of the group’s choice.

They play familiar tunes from the 1950s right up to the present time and so far more than £49,000 has been raised for good causes both local and national.

The charities that will benefit from this show at Playhouse 2 are Springhill Hospice and Kidneys for Life, with profits after theatre hire costs being shared equally between the two.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from A Shaw Thing, Market Street, Shaw or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/playhouse2.

Doors open at 7pm for an 8pm performance.

Find out more about the band online: www.facebook.com/MidlifeCrisisOldham

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

