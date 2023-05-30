Millgate ready to get Silver Lining

THEATRE goers will see a Silver Lining in what promises a Great Escape from everyday life.

The Theatre at Delph’s Millgate Arts Centre will host Saddleworth Players’ performances of Sandy Toksvig’s comedy.

Silver Lining tells the tale of a group of extraordinary women, who come together one treacherous night to recreate The Great Escape – senior citizen style.

On one dark and stormy night in the upper day room of the Silver Retirement Home, five elderly women are trading stories of their lives.

With the storm floods rising and no rescue team in sight, the ladies are faced with the sudden realisation that in order to survive, they are going to have to do what they have done for their entire lives – do it themselves!

Featuring Sue Borg as Gloria, Pauline Walsh as May Trickett, Margaret Thompson as Maureen, Anne Wright as June and Nicole Richards as Hope, Silver Lining will be at the Millgate from Saturday, June 10 to Saturday, June 17.

Sunday, June 11 will see a performance which raises funds for Saddleworth Historical Society and Cribs International.

Tickets for the shows, which start at 7,30pm, cost £12 and can be booked by clicking: www.ticketsource.co.uk/millgateartscentre/e-amearm

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

