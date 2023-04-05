Millgate hopes to get audiences caught in a Trap

THE THEATRE at Delph’s Millgate Arts Centre is set to get people wondering what is going on and who is who with a gripping psychological thriller.

Trap For a Lonely Man will see plenty of intrigue and questions as Saddleworth Players bring the production to the stage.

Set in an isolated chalet in the French Alps and after having reported his wife’s disappearance to the police, Daniel Corban is visited by a young priest who claims he has found Madam Corban well and repentant for running out on her husband.

When his wife enters, however, he is outraged to discover that she is not her, though she insists she is.

It becomes increasingly apparent to Daniel that he is facing some sort of conspiracy, as various witnesses declare that she is indeed the woman they have seen happily ensconced in the chalet with Daniel before her disappearance occurred.

We learn that there is a considerable inheritance at stake, which is reason enough for a scheme of deception and corruption – but just who is telling the truth and to what lengths can a person go to distort the facts?

And those attending have been promised the tension and mystery are sustained to the very last moments of the play.

Running from Saturday, April 15 to Saturday, April 22, Trap For a Lonely Man, by Robert Thomas, looks sure to have audiences guessing.

Tickets for the performances, which start at 7.30pm, cost £10 for adults and £5 for under-18s. They can be bought by clicking https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/millgateartscentre/e-pyqxdv.

