Millie wins sporting award

FORMER head girl Millie Hampson returned to Saddleworth School to collect the Kevin Sinfield prize for outstanding GCSE PE attainment.

She was presented with the trophy and glass memento by Gary Melling, assistant curriculum leader of PE.

Millie was one of eight students from the class of 2022 cohort to achieve a Grade 9 in the subject and scored the highest number of total marks for the practical and theoretical aspects of the course.

She is studying A Levels at Greenhead College where she is already making a name for herself as a member of their superb netball team.

