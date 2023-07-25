Millions of pounds to be spent on Saddleworth road schemes

SADDLEWORTH will see millions of pounds spent on its roads and infrastructure after Oldham Council secured its portion of more than £250 million of funding.

This year the authority has been awarded more than £3.8 million to improve streets, pavements and bridges across the borough.

That means the area will see changes both in the medium and long-term, with some schemes costing more than £1 million each.

Under the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS), distributed by Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), a £1.4 million maintenance program will see £145,800 spent on Wall Hill Road, which links Dobcross to Scouthead.

That will see work done from houses 54-80 and at its junction with the A62 Oldham Road.

In Greenfield, £107, 376 has been earmarked for the full length of Queensway, while other schemes have been pinpointed in the Integrated Transport Block (ITB).

That means traffic calming measures will be put in place between Uppermill and Dobcross as a 20mph speed limit introduced after the Covid-19 pandemic hit will be made permanent.

A new zebra crossing will be installed on Greenfield’s Chew Valley Road, next to the canal bridge and the Tesco supermarket and in Lees, the junction of Higher Turf Lane and the A62 will be made one way and visibility improved.

Longer term, more than £1 million will be spent to strengthen and refurbish retaining walls and masonry at Denshaw Bridge on Delph Road.

Starting in the financial year 2024/25, £525,000 will see Dunham Street bridge in Lees either fully replaced or majorly refurbished.

And a £1.1 million project will see the same at the Warlow Brook culvert, on Greenfield’s Manchester Road.

More generally, barriers will be enhanced or replaced, disabled access improved and more disabled bays installed.

News of the funding boost was greeted by Councillor Chris Goodwin, Oldham Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhoods, who said: “Improving the condition of our roads has always been a priority for the council as we know residents feel strongly about them.

“Any councillor will tell you it is one of the biggest issues residents raise with them. And rightly so because they play a big part in our lives.

“Maintaining more than 850km of road isn’t easy but the council takes a proactive approach to looking after our roads rather than waiting for them to deteriorate.

“We want to provide good quality roads for residents and motorists, and this funding will help us do that.

“A lot of our schemes are shovel ready so residents will hopefully start to see results straight away.

“Any works on the network lead to some inconvenience but we’ll look to make sure they are kept to a minimum. Short-term disruption will mean better driving, cycling and walking conditions in the long term.”

